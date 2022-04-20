Alan Carr to bring his new show to Gibraltar

Popular comedian Alan Carr is set to perform at St Michael's Cave this October.

Mr Carr is one of the best-loved comedians and has announced two shows in Gibraltar on October 29.

Promoters GibMedia said: "Our 2022 series of shows kicked off last week with a triumphant show by Russell Kane and we are extremely excited and delighted to welcome Alan Carr to the line-up."

With his new show ‘Regional Trinket’ Mr Carr will be playing to an audience that for the last 18 months has been yearning for the thrill of live performance.

He said that “during the warm-ups for this tour, I got the impression that everyone was just so excited to be out of the house.People were howling with laughter – I didn’t know whether the jokes were that good or they were just happy to be out!”

Alan Carr has risen from his big break as one half of a Friday-night Channel 4 double act to a national comedy institution.

Mr Carr often stands in as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. In 2019, he became a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Carr hosted the radio show Going Out with Alan Carr on BBC Radio 2 (2009–2012), as well as releasing his autobiography book Look Who It Is! (2008), and going on three arena stand-up comedy tours: Tooth Fairy Live (2007), Spexy Beast Live (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! (2015). Carr has won two British Comedy Awards, two National Television Awards and a BAFTA TV Award.

Gibmedia added: "We continue to work very hard to secure the best performers and feel that as more top comedians hear about our work, our great community and the spectacular venue of St Michael's Cave that Gibraltar is strongly positioning itself on the map for the must-do show for many of them."

Alan Carr will perform 'Regional Trinket' at St Michael's Cave on Saturday, October, 29 at 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

The show will give those who come to watch an entertaining performance, full of his trademark contagious sense of humour.

For Mr Carr nowadays, it’s all about finding happiness and joy in the small things - why be a national treasure when you can be a Regional Trinket?!

Tickets £40 will go on sale on Wednesday, April 27 at 11am on buytickets.gi