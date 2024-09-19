Alan Perez exhibits his 36°4´37´´N 5°20´48´´W in Jerez

Alan Perez is currently exhibiting in The University of Cadiz, in Jerez, at La Sala de Exposiciones de la Asuncion. The exhibition runs until September 27 and is open Monday to Friday, from 10am to 7pm.

The exhibition focuses on the Strait of Gibraltar as a source of inspiration and the artist has collaborated with creatives, musicians, poets and film makers.

He explores various themes through a variety of artistic disciplines, with a focus on installation art.

He addresses social, historical or political themes, which are influenced by current events.

Perez values collaborations, involving people from diverse backgrounds in his projects and he has organized and collaborated on a range of diverse artistic projects. His art also often delves into personal and collective memory, connecting past and present experiences.

The exhibition was curated by Bruto Pomeroy and there was also a performance on the opening with artist Barbara Sunyi.

The main Installation in the exhibiton is entitled: El Estrecho 36°4´37´´N 5°20´48´´W, which is a Collaboration with Poet: Trino Cruz, Music: Javier Lopez Escalona, Film: Stuart Holmes and Victor Gonzalez.

The film of the sea of the Strait of Gibraltar was filmed on location using a drone at the coordinates 36°4´37´´N 5°20´48´´W, which gives the title to this exhibition.

This image is projected onto the floor. Around the projection are four swings and engraved on each of them are extracts from the work of Poet Trino Cruz, who he collaborated with.

The text comes from a selection of one of his writings entitled: Entrelineas Tanger, Texto 1, and was prepared for the 2023 Festival de Cine Africano de Tarifa (FCAT).

The texts in each of the swings is in conversation with each other and invites the viewer to cross into a state of presence which can transcend them to their childhood or a state of mind to reflect upon what they are seeing in front of them, contemplating the sea from above. The motion of a swing aims to reflect the sense of not belonging here or there, a state of limbo which echoes the life of the immigrant.

Another installation, entitled: The highway of hope/ El autopista de la esperanza, also explores the Strait. The installation features a video inside a cage showing the journey between Spain (Tarifa) and Morocco (Tangiers) in both directions, depicting the Straits of Gibraltar as a highway of hope.

The cage in the installation symbolizes the physical and mental entrapment of migrants and the bottles filled with water from the Straits represent those who have lost their lives seeking a better future.

The Straits of Gibraltar is seen as a passage of hope for many immigrants, but the journey is fraught with danger.

Alan Perez's artistic journey encompasses a commitment to social engagement, collaborative exploration, and the continued evolution of his creative visual language. Through his installations and multi-disciplinary art, he seeks to raise awareness and provoke reflection from the viewer.

Alan Perez’ website is at alanperezart.com