Alan Perez exhibits in ‘Una idea de paisaje’
Gibraraltarian artist Alan Perez has exhibited his installation piece in Madrid exhibition ‘Una idea de paisaje’. Madrid-based artist and curator Juan Carlos Bracho invited creatives from Madrid, the Campo de Gibraltar and abroad to explore the idea of landscape through different perspectives, methodologies and disciplines and to develop an art project, ‘Una idea de paisaje’....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here