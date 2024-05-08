Young Enterprise team launches llanito book
By Frankie Hatton The Young Enterprise Team ‘Tiny Minds’ launched their book “¡Vamonos! Let’s go!” at the BookGem by Ince’s Hall last Friday Anna McComb (CEO), Erin Victory (Deputy CEO) and Nathalie Chipolina (Deputy CEO and Social Media) discussed their project and having already sold 200 books. The idea came about after they came across...
