Wed 8th May, 2024

Features

Young Enterprise team launches llanito book

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
8th May 2024

By Frankie Hatton The Young Enterprise Team ‘Tiny Minds’ launched their book “¡Vamonos! Let’s go!” at the BookGem by Ince’s Hall last Friday Anna McComb (CEO), Erin Victory (Deputy CEO) and Nathalie Chipolina (Deputy CEO and Social Media) discussed their project and having already sold 200 books. The idea came about after they came across...

Continue Reading

