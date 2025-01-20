Albares ‘certain’ Gib treaty will be agreed, but not when
Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said on Monday he was “certain” a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar would be agreed, although he said there was no deadline for that goal. Mr Albares was speaking during a wide-ranging interview on foreign policy with Onda Cero radio. “We’ve brought our positions a lot closer,” he...
