Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Albares looks beyond July 4 for ‘final push’ on treaty

Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, pictured [right] in Brussels last month.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2024

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said on Monday he hoped to give “the final push” to talks for a Gibraltar treaty once a new UK Government is elected on July 4.

Mr Albares was asked about the Gibraltar negotiation during a press conference in Madrid alongside his Egyptian counterpart.

He was speaking ahead of a visit today to the Campo de Gibraltar, where he will meet with the region’s mayors before attending a political rally in San Roque ahead of Sunday’s EU elections in Spain.

Mr Albares noted that after the last high-level meeting in Brussels on May 16, the political lines were “more or less settled” and that technical work was continuing.

“The technical negotiations are ongoing,” he told reporters.

“And of course, as soon as the new government is in place in the United Kingdom, whoever the British people decide, I will meet with my new colleague to give the final push and achieve this agreement which, at least on the Spanish side, we have wanted from the very beginning.”

“I am sure it will be positive for Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.”

Today’s meeting with Campo mayors will be the third in less than a month.

Mr Albares first met with the mayors in Madrid and later again virtually after the Brussels meeting.

The meeting will take place in Algeciras at 6pm, after which Mr Albares is expected to brief reporters.

He will later move to San Roque where he will attend a PSOE political rally at 8pm.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar Development Plan tender awarded to UK company for £634K

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Time to refocus on Heritage

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

3rd June 2024

Brexit
Treaty talks: Spain and EU want ‘smallest possible differential’ on taxes on goods

29th May 2024

Brexit
In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

23rd May 2024

Brexit
Picardo in terse exchange with Rees-Mogg over Gib tweet

22nd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024