Tue 15th Nov, 2022

Albares to meet Campo mayors for treaty briefing

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th November 2022

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has convened a meeting with the Mancomunidad de Municipios and mayors in the Campo de Gibraltar to update them on the progress of treaty talks.

The meeting will take place on November 25 in Madrid.

Mr Albares last met the mayors and Campo authorities on October 19 last year, when he offered reassurance about shared commitment to reach agreement.

Over a year later, however, and the negotiations have yet to conclude, with unease on both sides of the border about the continued uncertainty and the possibility that negotiators might not reach agreement.

Last week negotiators from the UK – with Gibraltar - and the EU met in Brussels formally for the tenth time, though this was a continuation of the ninth round which started last month.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he was pleased with the progress of the negotiation and said that while the two sides were “sufficiently far apart that we have not yet been able to declare agreement”, they were “close enough that we all believe that we will be able to declare agreement”.

Both Mr Picardo and Mr Albares urged negotiators to “intensify” their efforts to secure agreement on a treaty that aims to protect communities on both sides of the border from the Brexit fallout, primarily by guaranteeing mobility across the border.

