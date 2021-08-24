Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Alcohol advertising ‘encouraging young people to drink from early age’

iStock/PA.

By Press Association
24th August 2021

By Aine Fox, PA

More must be done to limit young people’s exposure to alcohol advertising, a campaign group has said, as a survey suggested more than three-quarters of adults would support such controls.

The Alcohol Health Alliance (AHA) is urging the Government to bring in “comprehensive marketing restrictions” on and offline to protect children from the “harm” caused by drinks adverts.

A poll of more than 12,000 people across Great Britain earlier this year found that 77% support controls to limit the exposure of children and young people to alcohol advertising.

Seven in 10 support stopping alcohol adverts from being shown on television before 9pm, while 72% back only allowing alcohol advertising in cinemas for films with an 18 certificate, the survey found.

Just over half (57%) of those questioned said they would support not allowing alcohol advertising in outdoor and public spaces such as streets, parks and public transport.

In June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK has a “national struggle with obesity” as the Government announced heavier online restrictions and a 9pm television watershed for junk food ads.

But the AHA is calling for measures to go further and include alcohol advertising.

Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chairman of the Alcohol Health Alliance UK, said: “We are constantly bombarded with alcohol advertising, both online and in the real world – and so are our children. Studies show that the more young people are exposed to alcohol marketing, the more likely they are to start drinking at an earlier age.

“The Government has taken a great step forward for public health by stopping junk food advertising online and introducing other limits to its promotion. If alcohol is not included in those plans, we risk alcohol advertising filling the void that is left behind.

“The public want to see more done to limit young people’s exposure to alcohol advertising. The Government must now introduce comprehensive marketing restrictions in both real world and digital spaces to ensure that children are protected from alcohol advertising and its harm.”

A Government spokesman said: “The Government is committed to ensuring children and young people are protected from inappropriate content and we continue to work with industry to address concerns over any irresponsible promotions, advertising and marketing relating to alcohol.

“The Advertising Standards Authority has a duty to take appropriate action if new evidence emerges that clearly highlights significant problems with alcohol advertising.

“The new Office for Health Promotion will drive our efforts to improve treatment and provide support on alcohol consumption, helping to ensure there are treatment services at a local and national level.”

– A total of 12,247 adults in England, Scotland and Wales were surveyed online in February and March this year.

Most Read

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Brexit

Frontex chief says EU border agency would be ‘honoured’ to play role in Rock’s post-Brexit future

Sun 22nd Aug, 2021

Local News

Anti-smuggling operation at dawn on east side

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Local News

Incidents of orcas ramming into pleasure crafts spike

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Record levels of internet grooming spark calls for stronger Online Safety Bill

24th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Aviva tells Government it must stop search engines promoting financial scams

24th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Expert calls for major inquiry into why boys continue to underperform in school

24th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Milkshakes off the menu as McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues

24th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021