Wed 29th Nov, 2023

Alice Mascarenhas to sign newest book

By Eyleen Gomez
29th November 2023

Former Deputy Editor of this newspaper, Alice Mascarenhas, will be signing her newest book ‘Alice’s Table V’ at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust tomorrow and next week.

Alice’s Table V is the fifth instalment in the series and features another 45 stories of personal achievement, sacrifice and resolve, tales of trials and triumphs, always told with humanity and a reporter's keen eye for the details that bring a story to life.

In this book, like in the first, second, third and fourth volumes, they are contemporary, spanning several decades rooted in Gibraltar's collective memory.

Together, they represent a rich modern history of Gibraltar and its people, within a real time.

Ms Mascarenhas will be at the Main Guard in John Mackintosh Square between 11am and 2pm on Thursday, November 30 and between 12pm and 2pm on Tuesday, December 5, with those interested being encouraged to come along and get their copy of the book signed.

All five volumes are available to purchase in the Heritage Trust Gift and Bookshop or on online: www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

