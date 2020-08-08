Alice's Table - Christine’s stage success in dance, music and drama of the 50s and 60s
Gibraltar’s theatrical past paved the way for today’s generation of actors. Today we look back at the great volume of work that saw the local stage come alive with music, dance and drama following the war years. Our guest is again Christine Bacarese-Hamilton, then Christine Chiappe, who from a young age danced in operettas and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here