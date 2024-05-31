All British international friendly

Gibraltar take on Scotland in Faro on Monday in what will be the third time they play against them since joining UEFA.

Played two, lost two with 12 goals against and one in favour Gibraltar’s record against Scotland is anything but good, although their first encounter will be remembered long and hard by Gibraltar fans.

It was a moment in which Gibraltar fans for a short period dreamt of possible glories for probably the first time. On 29 March 2015, Lee Casciaroscored Gibraltar’s first ever goal in a full international competitive match, levelling the score and seeing off the first half with a 1-1 scoreline.

That dream was not to last long as Scotland went on to win 6-1 and leave a taste of things to come.

Dave Wilson, who had taken over from Allen Bula that same month was to see his tenure as manager end just a few short months later, replaced by Jeff Woods.

Gibraltar was to see itself face Scotland again and concede a further six goal which saw Gibraltar break a record at the time after allowing 56 goals throughout qualification, breaking the record held by San Marino which stood at 53.

It was a taster for Gibraltar which left a sour taste after the celebrations of joining UEFA, a taste which emerges every so often. Such as the latest qualifier group matches which saw Gibraltar concede 14 against France. However, a taste which has been sweetened by Gibraltar’s wins on the pitch, its promotion to League C and its continued resilience, such as the four matches it succeeded in keeping Greece, Netherlands, France and Republic of Ireland to just 3-0 scorelines.

This third match against Scotland will be a friendly match in which Scotland itself will not be looking at the results but at how their players perform as they prepare for their Euros campaign.

It will however, be a test for Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas who will have a chance to test its growing number of young players expected to take on new roles in the coming years as Gibraltar’s more experienced players start to head towards the exit doors.

Although it has been close to ten years since Gibraltar faced Scotland the likes of Roy Chipolina, Joseph Chipolina, Lee Cascairo and Liam Walker continue within the Gibraltar selections. Although the emergence of players such as Tjay De Barr, Jayce Olivero, Julian Valarino, Scanlon, Pozo and others has provided some positives for Gibraltar in its dreams to ensure it does not have to face the humiliating lessons it has endured during the past decade of professional football.

Whilst Julio Ribas was as yet to name his squad for the international double header against Scotland and Wales by midweek when Scotland Head Coach Steve Clarke named his 28-man provisional EURO 2024 squad towards this summer’s UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany. Ribas has since named his squad which includes uncapped players and 16 players under the age of 25 (see full report coming next).

Clarke’s side will take on hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena on 14 June where, just like in the 1998 World Cup in France, Scotland will kick off the tournament in the opening match.

The Scottish FA last week reported that “there are two uncapped players included in the squad in Ross McCrorie and Ben Doak. McCrorie has been a part of the Scotland set-up before, while Doak earns his first senior call-up after impressing in the Scotland Under-21s.

“James Forrest, who has not represented Scotland for nearly three years, has been rewarded for a strong end to the season with an inclusion in the 28-man squad.

Scotland take on Gibraltar in Faro on 3 June before hosting Finland at Hampden Park on 7 June “for a send-off party with the Tartan Army before heading out to Germany where the squad will be based in Garmisch-Paternkirchen.”

Gibraltar will also face Wales which has seen its club status drop in recent years and now sitting at the sames level as Gibraltar.

Gibraltar however, will be looking to do better than their last encounter where last October they faced a 4-0 defeat in Wrexham. This coming as Gibraltar entered a period in which injury to players and a dip in form saw them end their consistent levels that had kept the likes of France at 3-0 scorelines. Now seeing teams like Greece putting five past them Wales and Republic of Ireland scoring four each and then a month of football nightmares in which Gibraltar conceded 14 against France followed by six against the Netherlands.

The only positives since the summer of 2023 coming in the Nations League Play-outs, which although ending in two defeats saw Gibraltar keep Lithuania to 1-0 scorelines which could have easily have been the other way around had fortune played in Gibraltar’s favour instead.

Scotland UEFA EURO 2024 Squad

Goalkeepers

Zander Clark Heart of Midlothian

Craig Gordon Heart of Midlothian

Angus Gunn Norwich

Liam Kelly Motherwell

Defenders

Liam Cooper Leeds United

Grant Hanley Norwich

Jack Hendry Al-Ettifaq

Scott McKenna FC Copenhagen

Ross McCrorie Bristol City

Ryan Porteous Watford

Anthony Ralston Celtic

Andrew Robertson Liverpool

John Souttar Rangers

Greg Taylor Celtic

Kieran Tierney Real Sociedad

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong Southampton

Ryan Christie AFC Bournemouth

Billy Gilmour Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Ryan Jack Rangers

John McGinn Aston Villa

Callum McGregor Celtic

Kenny McLean Norwich

Scott McTominay Manchester United

Forwards

Ché Adams Southampton

Ben Doak Liverpool

Lyndon Dykes Queens Park Rangers

James Forrest Celtic

Lawrence Shankland Heart of Midlothian

International Friendlies

Gibraltar v Scotland

Monday, 3 June 2024 (kick-off: 5:00pm UK time)

Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal

Scotland v Finland

Friday, 7 June 2024 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Hampden Park, Glasgow

UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures

Germany v Scotland

Friday, 14 June 2024 (kick off: 8:00pm UK time)

Allianz Arena, Munich

Scotland v Switzerland

Wednesday, 19 June 2024 (kick off: 8:00pm UK time)

Rheinenergiestadion, Cologne

Scotland v Hungary

Sunday, 23 June 2024 (kick off: 8:00pm UK time)

Mhparena, Stuttgart