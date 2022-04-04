Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

All eyes on the future

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2022

Gibraltar Netball added another successful competition to its tally with the Challenge competition held last week. The two day tournament was organized to challenge the Performance Academy Athletes as youth players found themselves waiting to enter international competitions. The U17 National Squad would have been participating at the annual U17 Netball Europe Challenge Competition which...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Brexit

Commission official says negotiation ‘deadlines aren’t useful’, hinting at treaty talks beyond Easter

Sun 3rd Apr, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

After thousands and thousands of photographs, Bugeja remains the man with his eye on Gib

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Local News

A llanito dream of re-imagined Gibraltarian cuisine in St Albans

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Local News

WISeKey plans Gibraltar metaverse gateway

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Futsal squad for this week's internationals

4th April 2022

Sports
Table Tennis celebrates World Table Tennis Day

4th April 2022

Sports
Volleyball reveals its squad for internationals

4th April 2022

Sports
Football tries to get closer to the community

4th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022