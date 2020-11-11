Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Sports

All female referee team to officiate Gibraltar match against San Marino

By Stephen Ignacio
11th November 2020

Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul will lead the first all-female referee team to officiate at a UEFA Nations League match when she walks out onto the field in this forthcoming Saturday’s match between San Marino and Gibraltar. The crucial Nations League match for Gibraltar, which could decide whether Gibraltar is promoted to League see will see...

