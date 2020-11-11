All female referee team to officiate Gibraltar match against San Marino
Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul will lead the first all-female referee team to officiate at a UEFA Nations League match when she walks out onto the field in this forthcoming Saturday’s match between San Marino and Gibraltar. The crucial Nations League match for Gibraltar, which could decide whether Gibraltar is promoted to League see will see...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here