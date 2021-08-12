Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

All level between Eagles HC and CD Malaga 91

By Stephen Ignacio
12th August 2021

A makeshift Eagles HC senior men’s side played against CD Malaga 91 on Tuesday in a pre-season friendly further cementing the good relations between the two clubs. The impromptu match was organised after CD Malaga 91 officials invited the Gibraltar national hockey league side to participate in their 30th anniversary celebrations in September. Both clubs...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

More Covid vaccines head to Gibraltar for vulnerable and high-risk children

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar men’s basketball face second defeat after intense encounter with Andorra

12th August 2021

Sports
Europa FC announce former Liverpool player as new Director of Football

12th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar jumps up one spot in FIFA world rankings

12th August 2021

Sports
‘To come home with a draw is something to be proud of” says McElwee

12th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021