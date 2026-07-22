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Wed 22nd Jul, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Burnham talks to Sanchez, stressing deeper cooperation

Prime Minister Andy Burnham pictured during his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Photo by Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/via PA

By Brian Reyes
22nd July 2026

Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar on Tuesday during his first call with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, stressing the importance of deeper cooperation between the two countries.

The call was confirmed in a short statement issued by No.10 Downing Street.

“The Prime Minister began by congratulating Spain on their brilliant win at the World Cup on Sunday night,” the statement said.

“The Prime Minister welcomed the signing of the Strategic Bilateral Framework as well as the historic UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar.”

“He stressed the importance of building on this momentum to deepen cooperation between the UK and Spain.”

“The Prime Minister shared his condolences to everyone affected by the recent Spanish wildfires.”

“He thanked Prime Minister Sanchez for Spain’s assistance to affected British nationals and reiterated the UK’s offer for support.”

“The two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.”

Mr Sanchez said he had “a magnificent conversation” with Mr Burnham.

“We share many challenges, values, and goals, and we are determined to work together to drive a progress agenda for our countries, for Europe, and for the world,” he said in a post on his social media.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been corrected to say the call took place late Tuesday, not on Wednesday as originally reported in an earlier version.

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