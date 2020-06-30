Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 30th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

All smiles as sports hits a new phase

By Stephen Ignacio
30th June 2020

It had been sometime since the Victoria Stadium saw some momentum in the movements across its facilities. Monday saw not only an increase in the general activities, but also some very broad smiles appearing in the faces of many making use of the facilities. It marked the first day in which contact sport had been...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Gibraltar’s community pledges dream beach holiday for brave Scottish boy fighting cancer

Mon 29th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Private landlords feel the weight of virus economic downturn

Mon 29th Jun, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

No update for Gibraltar as EasyJet restarts more international flights

Fri 26th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Enriles and Loredo win San Miguel Padel Open

30th June 2020

Sports
Sailing season restarts

29th June 2020

Sports
Completion of works will be dependent on specialist being able to travel

29th June 2020

Sports
MOU with Gibraltar FA expected to be signed in next meeting

29th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020