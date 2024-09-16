Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

All systems go for Netball in Youth World Cup Year

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2024

From the very young tots programme which was launched by Gibraltar Netball some years ago and has since been followed by other sports, to their academy trials, development academy and this weeks annual Netball Extravaganza, its all systems go for Gbraltar Netball.
The sport enters into what could be one of its most significant seasons with preparations to host the World Netball Youth Championships where top nations from across the globe will be converging on Gibraltar for the title.
The first time Gibraltar woll be playing in such a competition at any level, the 2024/25 season is expected to bring some exciting moments as young players prepare to bid for a place in the final squad that will participate in the championships.
With its continued development programme which sees players developing through the ranks from the youngest to senior level, Gibraltar Netball in the meantime continues with its successful programme which has seen some seamless transitions into the senior squad by young players in recent years, whilst still maintianing a high standard in the game.

