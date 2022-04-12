Almost 70, Beryl retires from John Mackintosh Hall Library
Beryl Zammitt will close the chapter in the book of her life today as she retires from her role as a librarian in the John Mackintosh Hall Library after 28 years of dedicated service. An emotional moment was had between her and the CEO of Gibraltar Culture Services, Seamus Byrne, who clearly did not want...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here