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Fri 19th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Alternative pedestrian route at frontier on Friday and Saturday nights

By Chronicle Staff
19th June 2026

An alternative pedestrian route will be in place at the frontier on Friday and Saturday nights due to ongoing works to prepare for treaty implementation, the Gibraltar Government said.

Pedestrians travelling in both directions to and from Spain will be diverted via the vehicle exit to Spain from 9pm to 7am on both nights.

During those hours, vehicles will continue to enter and exit Gibraltar via Eastgate.

The Government said too that the daytime vehicle entrance into Gibraltar will be reduced to one lane over the weekend because scaffolding must remain in place to allow for the removal of the canopy.

This may cause delays at peak times for vehicles entering Gibraltar.

The works are expected to be completed by Sunday night, with both lanes due to reopen in time for Monday morning traffic into Gibraltar.

The Government said both Gibraltar and Spanish authorities at the frontier had agreed to minimise queues as far as possible.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused during what it described as essential infrastructure works ahead of Treaty implementation.

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