The GPTA Open saw its finals this weekend after a successful inaugural competition which saw over 100 players register to play.

The First division saw Alvaro Crespo and Adan Lobato crowned as champions of the inaugural GPTA Open defeating Yari Olivero and Pablo Pelao in the final. Second Division saw Dylan Casciaro and Frank Warwick crowned champions after defeating Daniel Caetano and Kailan Perez in the final.

Two weeks of intense competitive games were played out at the Bayside Sports Complex facilities with Veterans, 2nd and 1st Divisions categories played out.