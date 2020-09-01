Amanda cannot make it third time lucky against Mendes
Gibraltar 30 year old pro-tennis star Amanda Carreras faced her third defeat since her return to the sport following lockdown with a defeat at the hands of Mendes in Prague. The. Gibraltar tennis player continued her travels after having reached the semi finals at Figuieras del Foz where she went down 6-3,6-4 to Tauson after...
