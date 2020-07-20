Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Amanda reaches first final after lockdown

By Stephen Ignacio
20th July 2020

Hailed as “Probably her best ever result” Amanda Carreras reached the finals of the Exhibition Liga de Tenis de Mapfre tournament after successfully overcoming some of the favorites on her journey. The Gibraltarian professional tennis player made her return to competitive tennis after a prolonged halt due to the lockdown. In what was the first...

