Amanda reaches ITF 15k final

Amanda Carreras continues her good run this season with another final coming up this Sunday, this time in Barcelona where she is based.

Amanda reached the ITF 15K final in Platja D’aro, Catalunya Spain to be played tommorow after beating Spanish player M Custic in 3 sets. A 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 victory now sets her up to play against Scilipoti.

Amanda reached the final after winning her previous round 2-0 respectively. On her way to the final she has beaten Vishnevskaya E, Vedder E. and Appleton E. Before this Saturday’s match against Custic M.