Amanda stars in promotion push

Local tennis star Amanda Carreras put aside her injury problems as she helped her team Real Club Polo Barcelona gain promotion to the Spanish elite division.

Amanda who has recently had to stop playing in the ITF Professional Circuit due to a hip injury defied doctor’s orders as decided to support her team in regaining a place in the Spanish top division after being relegated last year.

The tournament which was spread over two weekends culminated in Asturias this last weekend when they defeated Club Tenis Tarragona in the final which was decided by a doubles match after the four singles matches scores were evenly poised at 2.2.

Amanda managed to win all her singles and doubles matches during both weekends including the final where she partnered Aliona Bolsova for the all-important doubles final win.

Amanda who has recently moved closer to home whilst doctors decide what is the next step reference her injury wants to keep her options open on the future. In the meantime, she is enjoying the break from the rigorous daily routine of professional tennis whilst also having an introduction to coaching side of her beloved sport.