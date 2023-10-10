Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Amanda stars in promotion push

By Stephen Ignacio
10th October 2023

Local tennis star Amanda Carreras put aside her injury problems as she helped her team Real Club Polo Barcelona gain promotion to the Spanish elite division.
Amanda who has recently had to stop playing in the ITF Professional Circuit due to a hip injury defied doctor’s orders as decided to support her team in regaining a place in the Spanish top division after being relegated last year.
The tournament which was spread over two weekends culminated in Asturias this last weekend when they defeated Club Tenis Tarragona in the final which was decided by a doubles match after the four singles matches scores were evenly poised at 2.2.
Amanda managed to win all her singles and doubles matches during both weekends including the final where she partnered Aliona Bolsova for the all-important doubles final win.
Amanda who has recently moved closer to home whilst doctors decide what is the next step reference her injury wants to keep her options open on the future. In the meantime, she is enjoying the break from the rigorous daily routine of professional tennis whilst also having an introduction to coaching side of her beloved sport.

Most Read

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSD would govern with nine despite Alliance edging ahead in overall votes – Chronicle/GBC poll

Mon 9th Oct, 2023

Local News

Bespoke software will speed up election count and deliver real-time results

Mon 9th Oct, 2023

Local News

Man jailed for dangerous driving fails in bid to appeal conviction and sentence

Thu 5th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Top eight finish for Gibraltar Bowlers

10th October 2023

Sports
Youngsters top the tables again in Endurance swim

10th October 2023

Sports
Gibraltar face Wales at Wrexham

10th October 2023

Sports
“We have just started” – Sarah Payas warns after Gibraltar Netball Wins Gold

9th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023