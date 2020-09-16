Amaral says his players are ready for Rangers match

Lincoln Red Imps Head Coach, William Amaral was positive about his players abilities to take on Rangers.

The Scottish side come to Gibraltar on the back of seven consecutive clean sheets during the start of their Scottish league campaign.

Commenting on his teams ability to take on the Scottish giants Mr Amaral, himself a former Benfica player, told Lincoln Red Imps official website, “Our opponents have started the season very well,” he said. “They are top of the table, unbeaten and have not even conceded a goal.

“They are a well-balanced team and many will expect them to progress at our expense, but they are facing Lincoln Red Imps at Victoria Stadium and we all know what that means; it is a massive advantage for us to play at home, the weather, the turf… unfortunately we will not have the fans here with us this time, but I am sure they will all be supporting us wherever they are.

“Our players are ready for the game; they know that we will have to defend for long spells, but we are sure that we will also have opportunities to attack and chances that arise during these moments need to be taken.

Lincoln Red Imps take on Rangers tomorrow Thursday at the Victoria Stadium in a behind closed doors Europa League second round qualifier.