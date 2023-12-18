An Electrifying Showdown: Bavaria Blue Stars Blue Triumphs Over Lincoln Bayside

by Andrew Teuma

U17 girls cup final

In a thrilling match held at the Tercentenary Sports Hall Court 1 in Gibraltar on December 15, 2023, the Bavaria Blue Stars Blue showcased their undeniable talent against the formidable Lincoln Bayside.

With a remarkable 28-point lead at one point, the Bavaria Blue Stars Blue dominated the court, leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats. The game was not without its moments of suspense, as the score was tied four times throughout the match. Lincoln Bayside displayed their shooting prowess with an impressive 3-point shot. Get ready to relive the excitement as we delve into the exhilarating details of this epic basketball clash!

The battle between Bavaria Blue Stars Blue and Lincoln Bayside was an intense display of skill, determination, and sheer passion.

The first period set the tone for the match, with both teams neck and neck, ending with a close score of 11-10. Standout performances came from Nicola Barbara of Bavaria Blue Stars Blue and Sofia Afzan of Lincoln Bayside, each contributing 4 points.

As the second period unfolded, Bavaria Blue Stars Blue continued to shine, widening the gap with their precise shooting. Isabelle Dalmedo and Nicola Barbara showcased their prowess, each scoring 4 points, while Anna Pons of Lincoln Bayside fought valiantly, tallying 4 points as well. The score at the end of the period stood at 24-19 in favour of Bavaria Blue Stars Blue.

The third period witnessed a dominant surge from Bavaria Blue Stars Blue, delivering a staggering 13-0 partial score in their favour. Nicola Barbara took charge, amassing an impressive 12 points, and Aitana Duran Carrion of Lincoln Bayside displayed resilience with 4 points. The period concluded with Bavaria Blue Stars Blue leading 48-28.

In the final period, Bavaria Blue Stars Blue maintained their momentum, capturing a

14-6 partial score. Isabelle Dalmedo

continued to excel, adding 6 more points to their name, while Farrah Bruzon of Lincoln Bayside fought back with 4 points. The match concluded with a final score of 62-34, favouring Bavaria Blue Stars Blue.

Notable performances from Bavaria Blue Stars Blue included Nicola Barbara, who played a pivotal role with 24 points and a remarkable plus-minus of 20, Isabelle Dalmedo with 16 points and a plus-minus of 29, and Phoebe Reyes with 8 points and a plus-minus of 28. For Lincoln Bayside, Aitana Duran Carrion showcased resilience with 7 points, while Anna Pons contributed 6 points.

Although Lincoln Bayside displayed incredible skill throughout the match, it was Bavaria Blue Stars Blue who emerged victorious, leaving an indelible mark on the court with their exceptional teamwork and unwavering spirit.

