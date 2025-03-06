An emphatic fourth quarter display gives Gibraltar victory over IOM

Gibraltar U17 42-32 Isle of Man U17

With the first-day nerves behind them and a victory under their belt after beating Switzerland the previous day, Gibraltar’s U17 netball team took to the court against the Isle of Man with greater confidence.

Their opponents, however, were under pressure, having been comprehensively beaten by debutants France. This left them needing a win if they wished to compete for top positions in Group C.

Gibraltar, in their black kit, scored first and disrupted the Isle of Man’s attempts to level the game, going 3-1 up early on. Knowing they still had to face debutants France, the challenge of taking on bitter rivals the Isle of Man was seen as a good gauge of their aspirations to finish top of the table.

Evenly matched, the Isle of Man struggled with their final delivery, allowing Gibraltar to take an early 4-1 lead and press high up the court. Gibraltar did well in the early stages to force their opponents into difficult overhead passes, which they intercepted in defense. The Isle of Man closed the gap to 5-3 before Gibraltar stretched it back to three with nine minutes left in the quarter.

Forcing errors, the Isle of Man pulled back within two points at 6-4, but some sharp shooting allowed Gibraltar to secure their seventh point before the Isle of Man responded. The early three-goal lead proved to be an advantage for Gibraltar, who managed to hold onto it as the match continued point for point.

Gibraltar efficiently moved the ball to their shooters, maintaining their advantage as they entered the final three minutes, extending their lead to 13-8. However, they faltered on several center passes when they had chances to extend their lead. These errors allowed the Isle of Man to close the gap to two points as the first half ended with Gibraltar leading 14-12.

The Isle of Man came out determined to close the gap but needed four attempts to secure their first point of the second half. Gibraltar’s Sciacaluga, in good form up front, initially missed her first attempt but reacted quickly to secure the rebound and score. She repeated the feat soon after, ensuring Gibraltar maintained their two-point lead.

With three minutes of the second quarter played, a slip by an Isle of Man player provided Gibraltar with an opportunity to extend their lead, which they gladly took. However, with greater urgency in their game, the Isle of Man capitalized on an overshot pass from Gibraltar to close the gap to 17-16 before Gibraltar pulled away again.

The quarter was tightly contested and nervy for Gibraltar, as errors crept into their play—something they needed to overcome, especially considering that France had comprehensively beaten the Isle of Man.

With seven minutes left in the quarter, the Isle of Man leveled the score. Using their center pass to their advantage, they took the lead for the first time at 19-18. Gibraltar, momentarily static, allowed their opponents to extend their lead to 20-18.

A well-delivered pass over the defense with five minutes left saw Gibraltar close the gap before quickly halting an immediate Isle of Man response.

Tactical changes by Gibraltar’s coach, as they trailed 21-19, helped shift momentum. Gibraltar came within a point with two minutes left, but they failed to capitalize on their center pass, allowing the Isle of Man to reopen a two-point gap. The Isle of Man then defended successfully against four Gibraltar attempts, extending their lead to 23-20. With just fifteen seconds left on the clock, Gibraltar pulled one back to finish the half trailing 23-21.

Needing an early point to turn things around, Gibraltar missed two attempts but fought hard to secure rebounds and came within a point, putting pressure on their opponents.

The Isle of Man momentarily held their lead but saw Gibraltar level the score at 25-25 after four minutes of play.

Seizing an opportunity from a failed center pass, the Isle of Man regained a two-point lead at 27-25 before Gibraltar responded. However, with renewed confidence, the Isle of Man moved the ball fluidly and maintained their lead as they approached the midway point of the third quarter.

Patient play and determined ball control brought Gibraltar level at 28-28 with six minutes left. A forced overhead pass error by the Isle of Man allowed Gibraltar to regain the lead at 29-28.

Quick defensive reactions to a missed attempt allowed Gibraltar’s defenders to gather the ball before it went out. Although they failed to capitalize immediately, they took a second chance soon after, extending their lead to 30-28 with three minutes left. Moments later, they pushed ahead to 31-28 and, with a defensive intercept, had a chance to stretch their lead further.

Despite allowing the Isle of Man to score, Gibraltar maintained their advantage, preventing their opponents from gaining momentum. The third quarter ended with Gibraltar leading 32-29, having turned a two-point deficit into a three-point lead.

What followed was an emphatic display of confidence as Gibraltar stepped back onto the court with a clear intent: to maintain their lead and prove they were ready to face France for the group title.

A quick start saw Gibraltar score first and add two more points, going 35-29 ahead without response.

A spring of confidence in Gibraltar’s play put pressure on the Isle of Man. Moving the ball well across the court, Gibraltar maintained their five-point lead with ten minutes left, although they struggled to convert chances.

The Isle of Man managed to score another point, but missed opportunities weighed heavily on them. The next goal didn’t come until six minutes remained, with Gibraltar making it 36-31.

In the final six minutes, Gibraltar averaged a goal per minute, while the Isle of Man only managed to add one more to their tally.

Gibraltar secured a 42-32 victory, having come from behind when the Isle of Man briefly took the lead.

Next up, Gibraltar faces France for the group title and a chance at a higher ranking.