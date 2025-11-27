An evening of culture at Grand Battery recognising achievement and success

The winners of this year’s Cultural Awards were announced at a prestigious gala event at Grand Battery House on Wednesday evening.

The Awards, organized by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. celebrate Gibraltar’s arts and culture, marking the achievements and successes of individuals and groups.

The awards recognise and highlight potential, ability, talent and achievement, while at the same time supporting the community’s artistic and cultural development.

The selection process included an open invitation to the public for nominations, which led to a shortlist approved by the Cultural Awards Board.

The public was then invited to be part of the process and vote for the shortlisted nominees in several categories via a telephone vote provided by Gibtelecom.

Callers raised £3,900 for the GBC Open Day.

The Board also voted on awards for Special Recognition, Cultural Ambassador and Lifetime Achievement.

The awards, sculptures produced by Cristina Negrette, were presented by Davina Barbara and Seamus Byrne from GCS during the gala, which was broadcast live on GBC.

“The value of the awards is not only the amazing work which the ministry and GCS do throughout the year, but it's also the value of those individuals, organisations and groups that do such wonderful work and continue to promote a cultural fabric with sheer hard work, many of them on a voluntary basis, for all genres in culture,” Mr Byrne said.

“So I think that is the value, and I hope that the awards continue for many more years to come.”

THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This year’s winner was Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja, who was unaware of the prize and had attended the gala in a professional capacity, as he does every year.

Johnny was recognised for an “outstanding contribution to Gibraltar’s cultural and community life” spanning decades.

“Johnny has been the eye behind some of Gibraltar’s most iconic images, capturing moments of national pride, Royal visits, sporting triumphs and community celebrations. His photographs have chronicled Gibraltar’s story with authenticity and heart, becoming part of the Rock’s shared visual memory,” GCS said.

A former dockyard worker and mason, he discovered his passion for photography at the age of 11 with a simple Brownie camera.

This was the start of a lifelong career defined by dedication and creativity.

Previously recognised by the Gibraltar Football Association and through exhibitions such as Our Sporting Heroes, Johnny continues to inspire with his enduring love for the craft.

His legacy stands as a testament to the power of images to preserve and celebrate Gibraltar’s people, spirit, and history.

Chronicle Editor Brian Reyes, former Deputy Editor Alice Mascarenhas, President of the Gibraltar Island Games Association Linda Alvarez, former GBC cameraman Alan Guerrero and Mr Bugeja’s sons, Danny and Jonathan, spoke during a touching pre-recorded interview about him and his career, and closed the presentations with an emotive rendition of the Beatles’ In my life.

“I never expected this,” Mr Bugeja, who is 80 years old, told guests, as he thanked GCS and his media colleagues.

“I've got a passion for photography. I'm always thinking of photographs, photography, and always trying to challenge myself.”

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

This award was presented this to Sonia Golt, who was recognised for her outstanding contribution to Gibraltar’s literary and cultural community life.

Known for her diverse body of work spanning writing, poetry, TV, fashion and other collaborations, Sonia has long been a key figure in Gibraltar’s cultural scene.

Her community engagement and charitable efforts are exemplary.

Her work with the Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust sees her produce charitable creative projects which nurture Gibraltar’s creative spirit.

Sonia also engages with literary events, encouraging people to read, write and believe in their stories.

Her contributions, both cultural and charitable, highlight how words and actions can strengthen a community’s voice and identity, ensuring Gibraltar’s stories continue to be heard through varying platforms.

“I certainly didn't believe that this would ever happen,” she said.

“I'm impressed, I feel humbled, I feel gratitude.”

“I have a lot of empathy for people and if I can help in any way, that's how I do it.”

“So this is why I've gone into different types of things during my life, and I sincerely hope that some way or another, I've done something for each of you.”

JUNIOR AWARD (15 and Under)

The prize this year went to Jayce Caetano, a talented dancer, IDO World Champion, as well as Vice World Champion in group dance and Global Dance Open Champion.

Jayce was named ‘Most Promising Dancer’ at the ‘Can you Dance?’, the UK’s biggest dance convention and named ‘Mr Star Power 2025, alongside earning scholarships from top dance schools.

“I'm feeling quite honoured and surprised to have won because I didn't expect it at all,” he said.

YOUTH AWARD (24 and Under)

This year’s award was won by Kate Williamson.

Kate Williamson is a multidisciplinary performer, in drama, music and dance. In 2025 she was awarded the Young Musician of the Year and ‘Best Actress’ at the Duncan Rand Drama Festival (UK).

She performed on Albert Hammond’s 2024 Christmas Album, won prizes in poetry and actively contributes to cultural and charitable events.

The award was accepted by Kate’s mum Kathy, who read a message from her daughter.

“I am incredibly honoured to have won this cultural award,” she said in the message, in which she thanked everyone who had believed in her and supported her.

“To be recognised by my own community, the place that shaped me and sparked my love for the arts, is something I will never forget.”

“Winning this award reminds me how lucky I am to come from a community that values creativity, expression and storytelling.”

“Gibraltar has given me the confidence and the roots to grow, and I carry that with me wherever I go.”

SENIOR AWARD (25 and Over)

The winner this year was Karl Ullger.

Established visual artist and designer Karl has been recognised in the Senior Award.

Having been nominated in previous years, Karl has continued to develop his experimental and expressionistic style, winning major awards both at home and across the world.

He has also designed postage stamps, exhibited at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, BTA Art Prize, Red Dot Miami and Gallery Kent and is a prolific artist who is always engaging with his audience through different platforms.

A humbled Mr Ullger reflected on a tough year due to personal circumstances but said this had fuelled his art.

“Ironically it was probably one of the worst years of my life but I think that fuelled my art, I think my art was my escape,” he said.

“So as artists, I think we try and use those personal experiences and emotions to try and push a lot more.”

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

The award was won this year by Patuka Press.

Founded in 2022, these independent publishers have welcomed writers to voice their heritage, identity and language through their own style of writing.

The publications have provided a platform for local writers in which to express poetry, short stories and memoirs, under particular themes.

2025 celebrates Patuka’s 5th publication which continues to celebrate and embrace the Gibraltarian community and voices to include Llanito.

Patuka’s Giordano Durante expressed surprise at the award and reflected on the evolution of Patuka Press, which he said has “taken on a life of its own”.

CULTURAL AMBASSADOR AWARD

The award this year was presented to Jonathan Teuma.

Dr. Jonathan Teuma has been presented with the Cultural Ambassador Award for his outstanding contribution to Gibraltar’s literary and cultural life both in Gibraltar and abroad.

A poet, performer and advocate for bilingual expression, his work celebrates Gibraltar’s rich linguistic and cultural identity.

His poetry, often infused with the rhythm of Llanito, explores themes of language, belonging and community.

Beyond his writing, Jonathan has represented Gibraltar internationally, serving as President of Poetry Slam Madrid and later Poetry Slam Spain, where he championed performance poetry and cross-cultural dialogue.

His creative and academic work continues to strengthen Gibraltar’s voice on the global stage, embodying the spirit of cultural ambassador.

“For me, the driving force is always a play of words and the musicality, and the challenge of sparking some interest in the listeners and the readers,” he said.

“If I can pull a smile out of someone with a funny rhyme or a silly poem, that's always a good thing.”

CONGRATULATIONS

Culture Minister Christian Santos congratulated all the winners of the 2025 awards.

“My most sincere congratulations to all the winners, but especially to Johnny Bugeja and Sonia Golt who have been committed to culture and the arts for a lifetime,” he said.

“I hope the younger winners continue to flourish and evolve for years to come.”

“My thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services for organising the Awards and for shining the spotlight on the individual nominees and winners, and culture in Gibraltar generally.”