Gibtelecom golf day raises £1,500 for Possabilities

Gibtelecom raised £1,500 for Possabilities during its annual charity golf event at La Reserva Club earlier this month.

The event brought together local golf enthusiasts, customers and business partners for a day of competition, networking and fundraising.

This year’s event supported Possabilities, a Gibraltar charity that works with children with disabilities and their families.

The winning pair were Barry Pillans and Colin Vaughan.

Gibtelecom thanked participants, its partners Viadex and Pragmatic Play, and raffle prize donors including ProGolf Shop, Alcaidesa Golf, Estepona Golf, TSN, Marble Arc, GibOil, MyWines, Newton Store, Sandpiper Gibraltar, Omni, Vinopolis, The Eliott Hotel and Spirit of the Rock.

Danny Hook, Director of Enterprise Services at Gibtelecom, said: “The Golf Day continues to be a key fixture in Gibtelecom’s calendar, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Gibraltar community while strengthening relationships across its enterprise customer base.”

“We are delighted to once again bring together our customers, partners and colleagues for this annual event at La Reserva. It continues to be a fantastic opportunity to connect outside of the day-to-day business environment while supporting an important local cause.”

“We are especially proud to support Possabilities this year and contribute, in a meaningful way, to the valuable work they do within our community.”