Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Andalusian hockey selections cancels visit to Gibraltar at last minute

By Stephen Ignacio
4th July 2021

The scheduled matches between Gibraltar mens and women’s selections against their respective Andalusian selection has been cancelled at the last minute. The notice from the visiting sides received via a midnight WhatsApp message on the eve of the matches, immediately after Gibraltar’s squad had travelled to San Fernando and played in the Copa Iberica against the same selections.
In a communique issued by the Gibraltar Hockey Association officials announced this morning, “due to the extreme unprofessionalism of our opponents, Gibraltar Hockey have had no choice but to cancel the Men and Women National Selection matches today. We apologise sincerely to all for the inconvenience, especially to all our players who have been training hard to play at home in front of our supporters.

“Our opponents had officially confirmed that they would be attending Gibraltar today to play against our National Selections and it was reconfirmed to us once again during the course of the day yesterday.

“Our players, whom have played with some of our opponents, found out last night, when communicating with these players, that they had no idea whatsoever about today’s matches.

“We were officially informed by the President of Federación Andaluza Hockey at 01:41 hours, via a WhatsApp Message, that they would not be attending today.

“We are shocked at the unprofessionalism of Federación Andaluza Hockey. Not everyone can hold their heads up high and act in a respectful and profesional manner.

“We will only come back stronger and hope we can soon play in front of our supporters.

“We once again apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate all your support.”

There was deep disappointment among Gibraltar officials and players who this Sunday morning have had to quickly disseminate the news to ensure players and supporters were made aware of the cancellation.

Gibraltar who had played on Saturday against the Andalusian selections in San Fernando, losing 3-2 against the men’s side and 4-0 against the women’s side, had prepared a day of hockey, food and music for their scheduled visitors. The day had been expected to see Gibraltar provide a welcome reception for its guests, with all plans now scuppered and the association having to count the cost of the cancellation.
Importantly the cancellation also disrupts preparations for the men’s team as they prepare for their Euro Hockey campaign. With some players reserved for the match in Gibraltar, head coach Christian Zammit will have to wait for the next chance to play a friendly to assess players under a competitive match scenario.
The decision to cancel is not believed to have been political in nature.

Most Read

Sports

Andalusian hockey selections cancels visit to Gibraltar at last minute

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar backs plan for global minimum corporate tax of 15%

Fri 2nd Jul, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms another seven Delta variant infections, as active Covid cases reach 24

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian man dies in Ghana while volunteering for charity

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Local News

Saddened by some reactions, Sacramento vows to continue promoting equality for all

Fri 2nd Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Women’s returned to play with match against Andalusia the Copa Iberica

3rd July 2021

Sports
Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships cancelled

2nd July 2021

Sports
Virtual AGM for Guernsey 2023 NatWest International Island Games on what should have been the opening of the 2021 Games

2nd July 2021

Sports
Men and women’s hockey squad announced for weekend

2nd July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021