Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Andrew Gordon breezes to race four win

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd January 2025

This Sunday’s fourth race in the Road Runners League saw Andrew Gordon cruise to victory, finishing with just under a minute gap between himself and runner-up Ben Reeves.
he race, which began at Line Wall Road and took runners through an 8.5 km route featuring the challenging climb up Europa Road, showcased Gordon’s dominance. He began opening a gap on the rest of the field during the ascent.
Maintaining his momentum, a confident-looking Gordon showed no signs of slowing as he passed Europa Point and made his return via Rosia, Trafalgar Interchange, and Queensway. With a substantial lead over his competitors, he crossed the finish line in an impressive 27:46.
This victory was a significant achievement for Team Hercules Triathlon, who also celebrated Phil Macedo securing third place. With Reeves taking second, there was no spot on the podium for Calpeans, though they claimed fourth, fifth, and sixth places in a tightly contested race. Remarkably, only half a minute separated second and seventh place.
Calpeans had been expected to compete strongly for top ranks this season after recruiting talented runners from Spain. However, while Lourdians have felt the absence of Arnold Rogers, Team Hercules has emerged as the dominant force. Their runners are expected to perform well throughout the league as they also prepare for this summer’s Island Games competitions.
Thirty-four male runners competed in this race.
In the women’s category, Kim Baglietto, who had missed the first and third races of the league, secured full points with an outstanding performance. She finished the 8.5 km course six minutes ahead of her closest rival, Karyn Barnett.
It was a Lourdians clean sweep in the women’s standings, with Nicky Macedo taking third place. Carpe Diem claimed fourth and fifth positions through Sally McDonal and Charlene Sisarello.
With only ten female runners competing, this race marked the second-lowest turnout in the women’s category, narrowly above the previous race, which saw nine participants.
The Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association (GAAA) also announced that Monday’s scheduled track and field trials were postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Officials expect to reschedule these trials for the week of January 27.

