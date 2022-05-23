Andrew Gordon finishes second in Seville Triathlon
There was celebration for Gibraltar’s triathletes in Seville this weekend with Andrew Gordon finishing second overall in the men’s category. Andrew Gordon was to finish ahead of eventual winner Mario Gil in the swimming forcing the eventual winner to have to make a comeback to take gold. Gordon was able to keep up his challenge...
