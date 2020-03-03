Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Andy Warhol screenprints of Beethoven to go under the hammer

Sotheby's/PA Wire

By Press Association
3rd March 2020

By Laura Harding, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

A set of screenprints of Ludwig van Beethoven by Andy Warhol is set to go under the hammer to mark the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth.

Auction house Sotheby's estimates the four prints will fetch between £200,000 and £300,000 at the Prints & Multiples sale in London on March 19.

The prints, in the trademark repetitive style of the pop artist, feature block colours against a black background in different combinations.

They were created by Warhol in 1987, the year he died.

Severine Nackers, head of Sotheby's prints department in London, said: "Complete sets of Warhol's portraits of Beethoven hardly ever come up for auction and are highly desirable, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity in this anniversary year of Beethoven's birth to showcase all four works together.

"Just as Beethoven was a towering figure during his lifetime, immortalised ever since through his music, Warhol's iconic image-making process bestows the composer with rock star status."

Warhol transformed a portrait of the composer by Karl Stieler to create the four screenprints and superimposed notes from one of Beethoven's most famous compositions, Piano Sonata No 14, better known as the Moonlight Sonata.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Multi-million pound upgrade planned for Gibraltar’s Marina Bay

Mon 2nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar for Yes holds rally

Sat 29th Feb, 2020

Local News

Tighter controls on entry into Gibraltar as virus spreads

Fri 28th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus: 'far too early' to cancel the London marathon - health secretary

3rd March 2020

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson says he will 'almost certainly' be taking paternity leave

3rd March 2020

UK/Spain News
UK mandate for US trade deal nods at Gib interest

3rd March 2020

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive

2nd March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020