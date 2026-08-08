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Sat 8th Aug, 2026

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Angelo Cerisola appointed to lead Gibraltar’s new Disclosure and Barring Service

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
7th August 2026

Angelo Cerisola has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer of Gibraltar’s new Disclosure and Barring Service, which the Government says will form part of wider efforts to strengthen safeguarding, safer recruitment and public protection.

Mr Cerisola is currently Director for Services, Safety and Standards at the Care Agency and has experience in service standards, safety, compliance and safeguarding.

The new Disclosure and Barring Service will support employers, voluntary organisations and statutory bodies through a structured system of disclosure and barring.

Its work will include processing disclosure checks and, where appropriate, maintaining barred lists of people prohibited from engaging in regulated activity relating to children and/or adults.

The Government said the service would work alongside, rather than replace, the statutory safeguarding responsibilities of the Care Agency and other relevant bodies.

Those bodies will continue to be responsible for frontline safeguarding investigations, case management and protective interventions.

The legislative and operational framework underpinning the new service is also being developed, with further details on its functions, powers and responsibilities expected in due course.

Mr Cerisola said: "I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by the appointment to take on this new role. The creation of Gibraltar's Disclosure and Barring Service is an important opportunity to strengthen public protection and support safer recruitment across our community.”

"I look forward to working with colleagues across Government, the Royal Gibraltar Police, Care Agency, employers, voluntary organisations and other partners to develop a service that is practical and properly aligned with Gibraltar's needs."

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Angelo Cerisola as the first Chief Executive Officer of Gibraltar's Disclosure and Barring Service.”

"This will strengthen Gibraltar's safeguarding and safer recruitment arrangements. The new service will support employers, organisations and public bodies to make safer and better-informed decisions, while ensuring that the responsibilities of each agency remain clear.”

"Angelo brings with him extensive experience from the Care Agency and a strong understanding of standards, governance and public protection. I am confident that he is the right person to lead this important new service as we develop a robust, proportionate and Gibraltar-specific Disclosure and Barring framework.”

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