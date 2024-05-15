Anglers return from South Africa with third place finish

Gibraltar anglers have just returned from a International bottom fishing competition in Struisbaai South Africa. Struisbaai is about two hours drive south of cape town and happens to be next to the demarcation of the Indian Ocean and Atlantic Ocean. The results from the International event as follows:

1st South Africa PROTEA

2nd South Africa SASACC

3rd Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Team was made up by Charles Bear, Michael Bosio and Charlie Lara. There was a lot of comradeship in this competition as we expected from our great South African friends. This competition was fished with 6 kg mono line supplied by the organizers. Unfortunately, we could only fish 2 days out of 4, due to very bad weather. We are sure that it would have done better if we had fished the 4 days as we would have learnt more of the South African way of fishing.

On our practice day Charlie Lara landed a Yellow Tail of 15.5 kg that broke the African record, which was of 14.7 kg on the 6kg line.

We are very grateful to all involved in organizing the event but a special thanks to Allen Ford ,John Luef ,and DP Burger who came 1st overall. C.L.