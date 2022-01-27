Animals in Need Foundation to hold Valentines events

Local charity the Animals in Need Foundation is organising a Valentines quiz and stall.

The Valentines Quiz will be held on Wednesday, February 9 from 7.30pm at The IPA Club/Beer Garden which will include a raffle that will be drawn on the night. For more information email: info@ainf.gi

The charity is also holding a Valentines stall at the Piazza on Saturday, February 12 from 10am to 2pm with cakes, biscuits, raffle, tombola, AINF Merchandise etc.

The raffle will be drawn on the day.