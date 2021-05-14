Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th May, 2021

Animation film edited by Gibraltarian student shortlisted for BAFTA Student Award

Gibraltarian student Lesley Posso [pictured right] with the team behind the animated filem ‘Night of the Living Dead’, which has been shortlisted for a GSA BAFTA Student Award.

By Gabriella Peralta
14th May 2021

Comedy horror animation film ‘Night of the Living Dread’, which was edited by local film student Lesley Posso, has been shortlisted for a GSA BAFTA Student Award. Miss Posso worked on the film ‘Night of the Living Dread’ alongside a team of students at the National Film and Television School, with the film shortlisted from...

