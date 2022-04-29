Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Annabelle Mor-Codali awarded top prize in Spring Flower Show

By Eyleen Gomez
29th April 2022

Annabelle Mor-Codali was selected as the overall winner for this year’s Spring Flower Show organised by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society.

The flowers were on display at the GEMA art gallery amongst some of Gibraltar Cultural Services curated artworks that complimented the theme of spring, flowers and blooms.

Botanist Leslie Linares was tasked with deciding who the winners of the various cups were from over 50 entrees.

Ms Mor-Codali won the Saccone and Speed Cup and in addition she won the Bewin Cup for being the top competitor in the flower arranging group.

Runner-up Edwina Haynes won the Mrs Howard Davis Cup for gaining the second highest overall points in the competition, she also won the Prince Ataulfo Cup most meritorious exhibit grown in the pot plant group.

Taking home the Prince Ataulfo Cup for the most meritorious decorative exhibit in the flower arrangement group was Sangita Martinez with her piece called ‘Spring Time’.

In the Cut Flowers group both Suzanne Gache and Edwina Haynes did well, as did others.

In the youth section Sophie Savignon Balestrino came first for her miniature garden in the primary school category and winning that category for senior school was Miley Piri.

Schools St Paul’s and St Martin’s were among the winners of this year’s annual Spring Flower Show held this week at the GEMA art gallery.

St Paul’s lower school entered 75 artificial flowers with seven children attaining first places but all children receiving a certificate of merit.

Taking back the John McKillop shield to their school to no doubt display with pride for a year is St Martin’s for their work on their ‘grow your own food’ competition.

They were also presented with a cup they can retain indefinitely.

Most Read

Brexit

‘Ingredients in place’ for treaty on Gibraltar, Europe Minister tells MPs

Thu 28th Apr, 2022

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Chamber says VAT remains ‘red line’

Thu 28th Apr, 2022

Local News

Court of Appeal confirms right to jury trials in defamation claims

Wed 27th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Winners selected from over 50 entries in this year's Flower Show

26th April 2022

Features
Karl Ullger’s artwork to be exhibited in Belgium alongside Cane-Yo artists

26th April 2022

Features
The Man Who Was – The Gibraltarian behind the success of Operation Mincemeat in WW2

24th April 2022

Features
Cello recital with world-renowned Steven Isserlis next week

21st April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022