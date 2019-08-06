Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Annual bike rally at Casemates

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th August 2019

Hundreds of bike owners toured the Rock at the Gibraltar Harley Davidson and Custom Bike Rally held at Casemates Square.

Johnny Bugeja

Johnny Bugeja

Johnny Bugeja

The 14th annual event saw the riders display their bikes at Casemates Square last Saturday at the rally.

The Minister for Economic Development Joe Bossano took part in the event, even sitting on the back of a motorcycle alongside Miss Gibraltar 2019 Céline Bolaños.

Johnny Bugeja

Johnny Bugeja

Johnny Bugeja

The riders then drove through Main Street and across Gibraltar.

Johnny Bugeja

Johnny Bugeja

Johnny Bugeja

All pics by Johnny Bugeja

