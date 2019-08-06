Annual bike rally at Casemates

Hundreds of bike owners toured the Rock at the Gibraltar Harley Davidson and Custom Bike Rally held at Casemates Square.

The 14th annual event saw the riders display their bikes at Casemates Square last Saturday at the rally.

The Minister for Economic Development Joe Bossano took part in the event, even sitting on the back of a motorcycle alongside Miss Gibraltar 2019 Céline Bolaños.

The riders then drove through Main Street and across Gibraltar.

All pics by Johnny Bugeja