Fri 17th Feb, 2023

Local News

Annual Gibraltar Model Soldier Society exhibition opens in Gustavo Bacarisas

Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, and Gibraltar Model Soldier Society Chairman Jason Fa. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
17th February 2023

The annual Gibraltar Model Soldier Society exhibition opened on Thursday evening, featuring exhibits from world war to modern age and fantasy.

The exhibition was opened by the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, who toured the displays alongside the Society’s Chairman Jason Fa at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates.

He then opened the event, delivering a speech to the crowd at the launch.

The Society has around 40 members, with some submitting their works to the exhibition which also features the works of four guest members.

These guest members have added a twist to the exhibition displaying fantasy pieces.

Scenes of the Lord of the Rings franchise have been included amongst historic scenes of war.

Each figure and scenes has been delicately painted and parts of the exhibits have been built from scratch.

The exhibition, located at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, will be open to the public from tomorrow Friday until February 24, from 10am to 6pm weekdays (except Bank Holiday Monday), and from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

