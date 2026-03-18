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Wed 18th Mar, 2026

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Sports

Annual Hill climb scheduled for this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
18th March 2026

The traditional annual hill climb challenge takes place this Sunday, March 22.

The race will see runners congregate next to the Lions Club car park area on Queensway, from where they will start what is one of the most gruelling races in the athletics road running calendar.

Taking them through Queensway and onto Ragged Staff Gate, runners will then face a literal uphill struggle as they head into Europa Road, before climbing the steep hills through the Nature Reserve.

Not a race for the faint-hearted, this will be a true test for runners after what has been an exciting road running league campaign.

With the league campaign now over, runners will next face further gruelling challenges, with the Round the Rock race and the International Half Marathon also scheduled in the coming months.

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