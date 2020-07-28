Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Jul, 2020

Another Covid-19 case in Gibraltar, bringing active cases to six

By Chronicle Staff
28th July 2020

Public health authorities in Gibraltar reported another case of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to six.

Three of those cases are seafarers detected on arrival in Gibraltar and currently isolated at the Retreat Centre.

The remaining three are local residents and all are connected to a person who arrived in Gibraltar on a UK flight and tested positive for the virus.

The second local case had been in contact with that person, while the third case - the latest de-tected by public health officials - had likely been in contact with the second local person infected with the virus.

“It is suspected community transmission from an imported case,” a Gibraltar Government spokesman said in relation to the latest case detected here.

None of the cases have required hospital treatment.

The number of confirmed cases detected in Gibraltar since the start of the pandemic is 186, of which 180 are fully recovered.

A total of 20,142 tests have now been carried out locally, with nine results pending.

There are currently 67 people in self-isolation.

