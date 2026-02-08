Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Another day of volunteering for MarocAtlas 4x4 teams

By Eyleen Gomez
7th February 2026

As Spain endured yet another storm on Saturday a team from MarocAtlas 4x4 assisted in the evacuation of people from St Martin del Tesorrillo, delivered diesel for the power station, and distributed donated Personal Protection Equipment to those in need.

Alfred Balban from MarocAtlas 4x4 told the Chronicle on Saturday evening that four men, Demis Galiano, Karl Valarino, Darren Victor and Greg Blackburn, had just assisted with the evacuation of people in the houses near the river in the town to a control centre in Secadero.

Before the evacuation the team spent Saturday coordinating their response with officials in the area, with only volunteers being allowed to pass certain checkpoints.

The response included delivering diesel to the power station to enable electricity to return to the town.

Saturday marked the third day in a row that members of MarocAtlas provided assistance to the Spanish storm relief efforts. Previous work included delivering food and water, pulling fire trucks out of mud, guiding the Proteccion Civil down virtually near impassable roads with their expertise being put to the test.

Mr Balban thanked the "authorities in the Secadero for their great hospitality towards our team."

While the men brought donated PPE to be distributed it is not enough and more donations are needed, items such as gloves, overalls and masks. The team will deliver any donated items to the area and those wishing to help can contact Mr Balban on 54031219.

