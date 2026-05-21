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Thu 21st May, 2026

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Local News

EPRU officers reunite partridge chicks with mother near Jews’ Gate

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2026

Environmental Protection and Research Unit officers rescued and reunited a family of partridges near Jews’ Gate after a stray chick was found by staff at the area’s ticket office.

The staff alerted the EPRU and officers searched the surrounding area, finding nine further chicks scattered nearby.

All nine were carefully collected and reunited with their mother before officers left the scene.

The incident comes at a time of year when young birds, macaques and other wildlife are active in the Nature Reserve.

Drivers are being asked to take particular care in the area.

Dr John Cortes, the Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Education, said: “The Upper Rock is home to a wide variety of wildlife and the EPRU plays an important role in protecting it. This is a good example of the care our officers take, and I commend everyone involved for their patience in making sure this family was safely brought back together.”

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