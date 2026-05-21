Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Feetham visits Abu Dhabi for digital assets and investment meetings

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2026

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, visited Abu Dhabi this week as part of the Government of Gibraltar’s efforts to strengthen international links in digital assets, technology and investment.

The visit formed part of the Government’s ongoing programme of international engagement aimed at promoting Gibraltar as a financial and international trading hub.

During the visit, Mr Feetham met senior executive teams from Finstreet, ADI Foundation, Sirius International Holding, Predict Street and International Holding Company.

The organisations are active in areas including digital assets, financial technology, artificial intelligence, technology infrastructure and international investment.

The meetings were aimed at deepening relationships with firms and innovators working in emerging technologies and financial markets.

Mr Feetham discussed Gibraltar’s established strengths and highlighted policy initiatives intended to support innovation in areas including artificial intelligence, tokenisation and next-generation digital finance.

He also met former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair during the visit.

The Government said Mr Blair asked about Mr Feetham’s work in Gibraltar, particularly in innovation and new technologies, and the two exchanged views on wider political matters and the EU-Gibraltar treaty.

Mr Feetham said: “Gibraltar must continue to look internationally and engage directly with those businesses and investors shaping the future global economy. Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as an important international centre for innovation, investment and digital finance, and I want Gibraltar to be part of those conversations.”

“Our objective is clear: to ensure Gibraltar remains competitive, relevant and visible on the international stage. We are a jurisdiction that embraces innovation and agility, and that creates opportunities for partnerships and long-term economic growth.”

"These engagements are about building relationships, understanding where global markets are moving, and ensuring Gibraltar is well positioned to attract investment, talent and new business opportunities in sectors that are critical to our future prosperity."

The Government said the visit reflected its continued commitment to promoting Gibraltar internationally and engaging with stakeholders in sectors linked to the diversification and growth of the economy.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Standby system for jurors after conflicts force five trial adjournments 

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Bathing Pavilion to open on May 30 after storm damage repairs

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Tributes in Gibraltar and Campo as Tito Benady passes away 

Tue 19th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Aircraft Registry aims to accept aircraft from July

21st May 2026

Local News
EPRU officers reunite partridge chicks with mother near Jews’ Gate

21st May 2026

Local News
Schoolchildren invited to name new electric shuttle buses

21st May 2026

Local News
GRA hosts BIIDPA data protection conference in Gibraltar

21st May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026