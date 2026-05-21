Feetham visits Abu Dhabi for digital assets and investment meetings

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, visited Abu Dhabi this week as part of the Government of Gibraltar’s efforts to strengthen international links in digital assets, technology and investment.

The visit formed part of the Government’s ongoing programme of international engagement aimed at promoting Gibraltar as a financial and international trading hub.

During the visit, Mr Feetham met senior executive teams from Finstreet, ADI Foundation, Sirius International Holding, Predict Street and International Holding Company.

The organisations are active in areas including digital assets, financial technology, artificial intelligence, technology infrastructure and international investment.

The meetings were aimed at deepening relationships with firms and innovators working in emerging technologies and financial markets.

Mr Feetham discussed Gibraltar’s established strengths and highlighted policy initiatives intended to support innovation in areas including artificial intelligence, tokenisation and next-generation digital finance.

He also met former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair during the visit.

The Government said Mr Blair asked about Mr Feetham’s work in Gibraltar, particularly in innovation and new technologies, and the two exchanged views on wider political matters and the EU-Gibraltar treaty.

Mr Feetham said: “Gibraltar must continue to look internationally and engage directly with those businesses and investors shaping the future global economy. Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as an important international centre for innovation, investment and digital finance, and I want Gibraltar to be part of those conversations.”

“Our objective is clear: to ensure Gibraltar remains competitive, relevant and visible on the international stage. We are a jurisdiction that embraces innovation and agility, and that creates opportunities for partnerships and long-term economic growth.”

"These engagements are about building relationships, understanding where global markets are moving, and ensuring Gibraltar is well positioned to attract investment, talent and new business opportunities in sectors that are critical to our future prosperity."

The Government said the visit reflected its continued commitment to promoting Gibraltar internationally and engaging with stakeholders in sectors linked to the diversification and growth of the economy.