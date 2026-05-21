Gibraltar Aircraft Registry aims to accept aircraft from July

The Gibraltar Aircraft Registry aims to be ready to accept aircraft from July, officials said during an industry briefing day held at the Sunborn Hotel.

The briefing was opened by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, who has responsibility for commercial aviation.

The event was held by the Gibraltar Aircraft Registry and the Gibraltar Civil Aviation Authority to introduce Gibraltar’s professional services community to the aircraft registry project and outline the opportunities linked to its development.

Mr Santos welcomed the introduction of the registry and highlighted the wider opportunities it could offer Gibraltar’s professional services sector.

He was followed by Sir Jorge Colindres, owner of Aviation Registry Group, which owns the locally registered Gibraltar Aircraft Registry.

Sir Jorge noted the success his companies had in introducing similar aircraft registries in Aruba and San Marino, and said he was confident Gibraltar would be equally successful because of what he described as its significant advantages.

These included a well-established finance centre, a common law legal framework, stable government and an English-speaking jurisdiction.

Chris Purkiss, the Director General of the Gibraltar Civil Aviation Authority, explained the regulatory framework and the relationship between the Gibraltar Aircraft Registry and the authority.

He also introduced the regulatory team behind the project, which he said included personnel with many years of regulatory oversight experience.

Lindy Castillo, the Director of the Gibraltar Aircraft Registry, then gave information on the registration process, including who would be eligible to register aircraft and what size of aircraft would be accepted.

Mr Purkiss said: “Today's event, while not a launch in itself, is a significant step on the road to the commencement of the Gibraltar Aircraft Registry. We aim to be ready to accept aircraft onto the Registry during July and hope that some of the aviation professionals at the event will introduce aircraft for us to register.”

“The Authority has come a very long way in a very short time and I am immensely proud of the people I have working with me."

Mr Santos said: "It was a pleasure to open the industry briefing day. While aimed at local industry it was also well attended by a significant number of aviation professionals from around the world. I am truly encouraged by the turn-out for the event and I call on local industry to support the project, which will effectively see the introduction of a new industry in Gibraltar."