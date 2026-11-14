Another European Parliament committee backs Gib treaty ahead of ratification 

The European Parliament’s Committee on Employment and Social Affairs [EMPL] has overwhelmingly backed the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, highlighting the “essential safeguards” it puts in place for frontier workers but cautioning it should not set a precedent for agreements with other non-EU countries.

MEPs on the committee voted on the treaty this week and said the committees on Foreign Affairs and International Trade, which are the ones responsible for clearing the treaty through Parliament, should give parliamentary consent and recommend its approval by the European Council.

The vote in the EMPL committee follows a similar vote in the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs [LIBE] which also recently supported the Gibraltar agreement and recommended its formal ratification by the Council.

The EMPL committee emphasized however that the Gibraltar “special arrangement” should not set a precedent for future negotiations with other third countries.

The deal, it said, was the product of “…the highly unique historical, geographical, and socio-economic context surrounding Gibraltar and its relationship with Spain.”

A total of 44 MEPs from eight political groups in the Parliament voted to support the treaty and recommend its formal ratification, including 13 MEPs from the European Peoples Party, of which Spain’s Partido Popular is a member.

Eight MEPs abstained and only four voted against, three from the Patriots for Europe group - including Vox MEP Juan Carlos Girauta Vidal - and one from the Partido Popular, Maravillas Abada Jover.

Ms Abada’s opposition to the treaty is at odds with the position taken by another PP MEP, Javier Zarzalejos, who had previously abstained in the LIBE committee vote.

In recommending parliamentary consent for the treaty, the EMPL committee adopted a submitted an opinion prepared by Finnish MEP Li Andersson, the committee’s rapporteur, explaining its reasons.

“The Committee considers that the Agreement manages to establish a balanced framework in view of Gibraltar's particular geographical situation, its high economic interdependence with the surrounding region of Campo de Gibraltar, and its unique cross-border workforce dynamics,” the opinion said.

“The Committee notes that the Agreement addresses practical arrangements concerning employment, labour standards, and social security coordination, without addressing broader territorial matters.”

“In this context, the Committee takes note of Gibraltar’s status as a non-self-governing territory under the relevant United Nations resolutions.”

“The Committee also notes the legitimate concerns that have been raised regarding the legal nature of the Agreement, in particular in view of the nature and scope of the matters covered and their implications for Member State competences.”

In the opinion, the EMPL committee acknowledged that the aim of the agreement was to remove all physical barriers between Gibraltar and the EU.

It said the treaty provided essential safeguards to protect the rights of frontier workers by guaranteeing non-discrimination, equal treatment in employment, and the right to seek employment both in Gibraltar and Spain.

“Crucially, it secures the continuous coordination of social security benefits, ensuring that cross-border employees do not forfeit their entitlements,” it said.

“Furthermore, the Agreement implements a level playing field by binding Gibraltar to high EU standards in labour and social protection, preventing a race to the bottom.”

“The Committee highlights the specific nature of these arrangements, which entail a financial mechanism to promote social cohesion, training, and employment in the contiguous frontier zone.”

“The Committee stresses the importance of the proper implementation and monitoring of these measures to protect workers’ rights, maintain fair competition, and support the smooth functioning of a shared area of economic prosperity.”