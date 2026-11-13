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Fri 13th Nov, 2026

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Local News

Court grants bail to British man declared a prohibited immigrant

By Brian Reyes
13th November 2026

A British national banned from the Rock appeared before the Magistrates Court on Friday, where he was given bail following his arrest a day earlier for being a prohibited immigrant in Gibraltar. Anthony Farrell, 66, faces a charge of being a non-Gibraltarian prohibited immigrant found in Gibraltar. Asked whether he would be pleading guilty or...

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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