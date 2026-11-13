Cortes says he ‘cannot support data centre plans as they stand’

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said he could not support Pelagos Data Centres’ proposed data centre in Gibraltar as it stands, citing unresolved concerns about its energy requirements, carbon footprint, noise and potential impact on the marine environment.

Speaking on GBC’s Viewpoint programme during a feisty debate in front of a live audience, Dr Cortes said neither he nor his officials had received formal data, information or analysis that would enable him to establish whether those concerns had been addressed.

His position prompted criticism from GSD MP Damon Bossino, who questioned why the Government had promoted the project before establishing and considering that information.

Dr Cortes said the Government had a duty to take investment approaches seriously and investigate them, adding that the proposal now had to proceed through that process and that more information was needed.

“I have not had, and my department has not had, any formal data, information, or analysis,” he said.

“And therefore, I, at this point in time, am not able to satisfy myself that these concerns are met.”

“And therefore, at this point in time, I cannot support the data centre as it stands.”

Dr Cortes set out a series of issues he said required examination, beginning with the substantial amounts of electricity a data centre would need.

He said the project would clearly require an interconnector to a grid, which in his view would have to be renewable.

He also raised concerns about the carbon footprint of the proposed development, particularly its apparent reliance on backup generators.

Dr Cortes also identified carbon pricing and the registration of power-generating facilities as matters requiring attention.

On noise, he said the impact would have to be properly modelled, adding that he would “like to visit a silent data centre” to assess it himself.

He said the reclamation associated with the proposal would require its own environmental impact assessment.

The minister also questioned the implications of using seawater for cooling.

“And there is a question of water temperature, and if it's using seawater, which it appears it means to be, then we cannot have hot water going into the sea,” he said.

Dr Cortes said such a discharge could have a transboundary effect, which could trigger a clause in the treaty.

Mr Bossino challenged the Government’s handling of the proposal, saying it had promoted the project through statements issued more than a year earlier.

He described it as “absolutely mind-bogglingly incredible” that the Government should now be saying it needed more information.

Mr Bossino said the information should have been established and considered before the Government issued its statement on the project.

“Because quite frankly, this is absolutely shocking,” he said.

Dr Cortes rejected that criticism, saying the Government had a duty to respond to approaches, take them seriously and investigate, particularly where providers claimed they would bring substantial inward investment.

Dr Cortes said support for the project depended on further information addressing his environmental concerns, while Mr Bossino questioned the basis on which the Government had already promoted the development.

The GSD has stated publicly that it is opposed to the proposed data centre at its present location.

Mr Bossino was pressed on whether that meant the Opposition was opposed to a data centre in Gibraltar, given the Rock’s population density.

“Where do you build a data centre in Gibraltar which is freed of population density?” he replied.

“Where do you do it? So unless somebody comes with technology which allows that, I can't see the GSD ever supporting it.”