New online passport application system to launch on November 16

A new online application system for Gibraltar variant British passports will launch on November 16, replacing paper-based applications at the Passport Office counter.

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs said the new service would allow applicants to complete and submit passport applications online, provide supporting documents and a digital photograph and pay the relevant fee electronically.

“The launch marks an important step in the modernisation of Gibraltar’s passport services, providing applicants with a more convenient and streamlined way to apply for their passports online,” said a statement from the Government.

“The new system will reduce reliance on paper-based processes and bring local arrangements more closely in line with the digital services already used for British passport applications in the United Kingdom.”

Applicants will also be able to track the progress of their applications and receive notifications when passports are ready for collection or have been dispatched.

The service will be available through a dedicated link on the Department of Immigration and Home Affairs section of the Gibraltar Government website from November 16.

The system forms part of a wider programme being implemented by His Majesty’s Passport Office to modernise passport application and caseworking systems across the UK, Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

The Department said paper-based applications would no longer be accepted at its counters from November 16.

It warned there could be a brief period during the day when online applications are temporarily unavailable while the new system is introduced.

People over the age of 65 and British citizens who work in Gibraltar while living in Spain are being advised to contact the office for further guidance.

The Department said support would be available for applicants who need help using the new online system, with further details to be announced through official Gibraltar Government channels.

The new service follows an earlier announcement in September confirming plans to introduce the digital passport application process.