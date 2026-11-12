Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New online passport application system to launch on November 16

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2026

A new online application system for Gibraltar variant British passports will launch on November 16, replacing paper-based applications at the Passport Office counter.

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs said the new service would allow applicants to complete and submit passport applications online, provide supporting documents and a digital photograph and pay the relevant fee electronically.

“The launch marks an important step in the modernisation of Gibraltar’s passport services, providing applicants with a more convenient and streamlined way to apply for their passports online,” said a statement from the Government.

“The new system will reduce reliance on paper-based processes and bring local arrangements more closely in line with the digital services already used for British passport applications in the United Kingdom.”

Applicants will also be able to track the progress of their applications and receive notifications when passports are ready for collection or have been dispatched.

The service will be available through a dedicated link on the Department of Immigration and Home Affairs section of the Gibraltar Government website from November 16.

The system forms part of a wider programme being implemented by His Majesty’s Passport Office to modernise passport application and caseworking systems across the UK, Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

The Department said paper-based applications would no longer be accepted at its counters from November 16.

It warned there could be a brief period during the day when online applications are temporarily unavailable while the new system is introduced.

People over the age of 65 and British citizens who work in Gibraltar while living in Spain are being advised to contact the office for further guidance.

The Department said support would be available for applicants who need help using the new online system, with further details to be announced through official Gibraltar Government channels.

The new service follows an earlier announcement in September confirming plans to introduce the digital passport application process.

Most Read

Local News

Govt launches Westview residential project with plans for over 2,000 new homes

Thu 12th Nov, 2026

Local News

Defence Police officers commended for life-saving actions

Tue 10th Nov, 2026

Local News

Govt says cyber security incident contained as investigation continues

Mon 9th Nov, 2026

Local News

Feetham explores overseas prisons for convicted child sex offenders, alongside tougher laws 

Tue 10th Nov, 2026

Local News

Openshaw findings ‘have not changed’, McGrail says 

Wed 11th Nov, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Supported Employment Programme introduces new communication and feedback measures

12th November 2026

Local News
Businesses invited to consultation meetings on town centre beautification plans

12th November 2026

Local News
Northern Defences project advances with restoration, research and new visitor experiences

12th November 2026

Local News
Govt publishes smoke-free generation bill

12th November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026